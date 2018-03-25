MIX, David F., Esq.

MIX - David F., Esq. Of Easthampton, MA, died peacefully on March 18, 2018, surrounded by his loving family. David was born in Penfield, PA on March 19, 1931, and lived for most of his life in Buffalo, NY. David is survived by former Erie County Family Court Judge Marjorie Creola Mix, his wife of 64 years. He spent his last years in Easthampton, MA near his oldest daughter, Jessica Mix Barrington (Dr. David Mix Barrington). In addition to Marjorie and Jessica, David is survived by his daughters, the Honorable Kristen L. Mix, Dr. Wende A. Mix (Daniel Carlson), and the Honorable Phoebe A. Mix (Mark Sewall, Esq.); seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, his brother, W. King (Sally Parr) Mix; and sister, E. Pamela (Ken) Bucholtz, and nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 695 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY, Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Fisher Home, 1165 N. Pleasant St., Amherst, MA 01002. Visit the Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com