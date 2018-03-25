MILLER, Donald A.

MILLER - Donald A. March 21, 2018; beloved husband of June Gibb Miller; father of Claudia M. (Richard) Jones, Michael G. (Sallie) Miller and the late Marc P. Miller; also survived by three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one niece; brother-in-law of Susan G. Bogner. Relatives and friends may call at the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3070 Delaware Ave., at Kinsey, Kenmore (same location as Dengler, Roberts, Perna), Monday 3-7 PM, where Funeral Service will take place Tuesday at 10 AM. Mr. Miller was a WWII Navy Veteran, a beloved teacher at Mill Middle School in Williamsville for 29 years, a Member of Greater Buffalo Opera Company and an esteemed international wine judge. Flowers gratefully declined. Gifts in Mr. Miller's memory made to Salem United Church of Christ, Tonawanda, appreciated.