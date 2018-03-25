MILES, Richard A.

MILES - Richard A. Of Cheektowaga, NY, March 21, 2018, beloved husband of the late Lorraine (nee Pinkowski); loving father of Dr. Mark (Donna) Miles, Lisa (Chris) Kist, Lynn Miles and the late Gregory Miles; dearest grandfather of Greg, Nathan, Rachel Miles, Sarah McCaughtry, Christopher, Meggie, Michael Kist, Hannah Schneiderman, Lee and Elizabeth Coyle; great-grandfather of Alyssa; brother of the late John J. Olszewski. Family will be present on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 9:30 AM at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, Genesee St. and Union Rd., Cheektowaga (please assemble at church). Memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. are appreciated. Richard was a graduate of Canisius College, a Korean War Veteran, member of the Knights of St. John Commandery #204, and also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golf.