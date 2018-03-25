MIDDLETON, Candida "Candy"

July 25, 1926 - March 21, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Robert Middleton. Loving mother of Suzanne Smith, Robert Middleton III and James Middleton. Grandmother of Alexandria Gordon, James Middleton, Jr., Brianna Middleton, Jeremiah Smith and Shalom Middleton. Candy is survived by many great-grandchildren and she will be remembered and loved forever and always. Funeral services will be private. Share condolences at www.jerfh.com