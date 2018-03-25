MEYER, Richard O.

MEYER - Richard O. Passed away suddenly on March 23, 2018, beloved husband of Shirley Meyer; devoted father of David Meyer, Frank (Connie) DuMond, Pamela (Michael) McGorry and the late JR DuMond; loving grandfather of Nataleigh, Frank Jr., Joseph, Ryan, Anthony and Paige; brother of Kathy (Ralph) Gademske; he will be sadly missed by many cherished family and friends. All services to be held privately at the convenience of the family. If so desired, memorials may be made in Richard's memory to Hunter's Hope Foundation, 6368 W. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY 14127 or https://huntershope.org/. Richard was recently retired after 30 years of dedication as CEO and Treasurer of the Board of Directors with the MOOG Employees Federal Credit Union and was also a graduate of the University of Buffalo. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Orchard Park Chapel). Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com