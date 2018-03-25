MARTIN, Peter M.

MARTIN - Peter M. Of Perrysburg, NY, passed away March 23, 2018 at age 77. He was born December 31, 1940, son of the late James and Flora (Bauer) Martin. Mr. Martin was a Retired NYS Trooper and past Town of Perrysburg Supervisor and past Catt. Co. Legislator. He was a member of Tri-County Country Club, Gowanda Moose, Slovenian Club and Lakewood Rod and Gun Club. He is survived by a son, Jeffrey (Michelle) Martin; 2 daughters, Heather (Barry) Dietsch and Hanna (Drew Onifer) Martin; 4 grandchildren, Natalie, Julia, Josiah and Emma May; a brother, James (Jeanne) Martin; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a brother, John Martin. Friends may call at the Mentley Funeral Home, Inc., 105 East Main St., Gowanda, NY on Tuesday from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.