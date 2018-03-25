MARTIN, Anna E. (Woodman)

March 16, 2018; beloved wife of the late Robert W. Martin; dear mother of Timothy (Kathy) Martin, Donna Krayna, Karen (Tim) Langiewicz, Kevin Martin and Robbie Martin; grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Ross, Albert, Irene, Leta, Shirley and Elsie. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made in Anna's memory, to the Breast Cancer Network of WNY. Please share your condolences online at

