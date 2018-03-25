Margaret B. Binette, 94, chemist and researcher for the VA

Nov. 22, 1923 – March 13, 2018

Margaret B. Binette, a retired chemist at Buffalo Veterans Affairs Medical Center, died March 13 in Kenmore Mercy Hospital after being stricken with pneumonia. She was 94.

Born in Charlo, New Brunswick, the former Margaret MacNair earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from McGill University in Montreal and came to Buffalo in the mid 1960s.

A chemist for many years at VA Medical Center, she did research for the physicians there and wrote or co-authored several scientific studies. She retired in 2008, when she was in her 80s.

Mrs. Binette was a member of the American Rose Society and tested roses for the organization.

A nature lover, she could identify every tree and bird. She supported numerous cultural organizations and groups that helped children in need.

She and her husband, Dr. J. Paul Binette, would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on April 9.

Survivors also include a daughter, Janet; a son, George; a sister, Lois McNair; and a granddaughter.

Services will be private.