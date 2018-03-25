Man arrested after threatening security guards trying to quell fight

A Town of Niagara man was taken into custody Sunday morning after threatening security guards and police officers trying to break up a bar fight in Niagara Falls, according to reports.

Officers responded to the Imperial Paradise Lounge on Niagara Avenue just before 2 a.m., where they saw two security guards trying to intervene in a fight. Another man confronted the security guards, threatening to kill them, then "squared up" with police officers in an apparent attempt to fight.

Anthony M. Burge, 29, of Rhode Island Avenue, was forcibly taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, police said. He reportedly told officers he did not realize they were policemen, and was responding to the situation out of fear.