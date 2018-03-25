MAILEY, William P.

MAILEY - William P. Of Hamburg, March 23, 2018, husband of Mary (nee Jeffers); father of Maureen (Jonathan Schlegel) Holmberg, Kathleen and Diane (Don Derheim) Mailey, Elizabeth (Matthew) Wolff, Chris and the late David Mailey and Carolyn (late Jim) Carrol; brother of Douglas (Molly) Mailey; also survived by 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, on Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Church, Tuesday at 10 AM. Flowers declined. Memorials to Hospice Foundation. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com