Peacefully on March 21, 2018 of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of almost 64 years of William Licata; devoted mother of Michael (Jane) and Jay Licata; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Daniel, Courtney (Daniel St. George), Kate, and James Licata; loving sister of August (Kathleen) Vitale and late Marie (late Adam) Silvestrini; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews, especially caring nieces Mary Licata, Margarita Coyne, and Annie Goff; survived by many close friends, including Mary Suppa, Faye Greco, Susan Hausman, and members of St. Joseph's University Parish. Friends are invited to a Memorial Mass at St. Joseph's University Parish, 3269 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14214 on Wednesday April 4th at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Flowers gratefully declined. Lori's love for children was reflected through her volunteer work at Women's and Children's Hospital and as a docent at the Buffalo Museum of Science and the Buffalo Zoo. She enjoyed playing golf with her many friends at Wanakah Country Club. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-627-2919. Please leave your online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com