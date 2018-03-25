Lewiston police make arrest in 2012 fatal hit-and-run

Lewiston police have made an arrest in connection with the hit-and-run death of a man in 2012 on the Tuscarora Indian Reservation.

Police and the Niagara County District Attorney's Office will announce the break in the 6-year-old cold case at 1 p.m. today at the Lewiston Police Department.

Loren Jacobs, then 59, was struck at about 10 p.m. Feb. 8, 2012, while walking along Mount Hope Road near his home. He was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

At the time, police said they were looking for a Chevy Cavalier, model year from 2000 to 2002, and possibly red.

