Letter: Minority of Catholic priests tarnish great work of many

Minority of Catholic priests tarnish great work of many

The News has done excellent work of reporting the disturbing news of the many priests in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo who have committed heinous acts against our children. It was, of course, extremely hard to digest. Our thoughts and sincere prayers go out to all of the victims and their families.

Along with these horrors, we must also think of the 98 percent of our Catholic priests who have literally laid their lives down to minister to those in their care. Can you imagine their suffering? Just as Christ was betrayed by one of his disciples, they also have been betrayed by some of their own and need our support and prayers.

It is encouraging that Bishop Richard Malone has put stringent controls in place as we go forward. We must encourage our priests to continue in their most important vocation in life with confidence.

Janet Corda

Depew