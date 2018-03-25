Letter: Hold rallies on a Saturday and see how many attend

Hold rallies on a Saturday and see how many attend

Just a thought. If the students’ anti-gun rallies were held on Saturdays instead of school days, how many students would attend and how many parents would supportively drive them? School districts could open their cafeterias and toilet facilities to show their support.

Students would then have their school day uninterrupted while showing true dedication by giving up their free time. Like having their cake and eating it, too. Just a thought.

Lyman Lowrey

Elma