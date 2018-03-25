Letter: Gun advocate overlooks a few obvious, key facts

Gun advocate overlooks a few obvious, key facts

A recent contributor to Everybody’s Column wrote, “Kids make mistakes, but kids raised in households where guns are present learn from birth to be respectful, honest and, above all, responsible.”

I’d like to point out that guns don’t have to be present for children to develop those qualities, and that a gun being present most certainly doesn’t guarantee those admirable characteristics.

But the point the writer neglected to mention is that “kids raised in households where guns are present” are more likely to be killed by gunfire than kids raised in households without guns.

Angelo Coniglio

Amherst