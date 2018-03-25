LEE, Marian A. (Staniewski)

Of Cheektowaga, NY on March 18, 2018. Beloved wife of 61 years to Ronald; dearest mother of Melanie (Mike) Kozlowski, Eileen (Jon) Werbitsky, Rosemary (Martin) Pietruszewski; grandmother of Michael (Kristina) Nolan, Kyle (Al) Wotring, David and Christopher Kozlowski, Jennifer and Johnny Werbitsky, Kimberly and Martin Pietruszewski; great-grandmother of Michael; aunt of Lorrie (Michael) Munschauer; sister of the late Melanie (late Frank) Chamberlain and late twin Lorraine and late John. A private family service was held. Marian was a retired customer service representative at Arcata Graphics/Quebecor. Please share your online condolences at: www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com