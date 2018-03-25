LeBOUTILLIER, Cynthia A. (Schroeck)

LeBOUTILLIER - Cynthia A.

(nee Schroeck)

Of Buffalo, NY, March 21, 2018; dearest mother of Kris LeBoutillier (Nhu Y Thi Nguyen); grandmother of Sofia Nguyen LeBoutillier; daughter of the late Chester D. and Dorothea A. (Austin) Schroeck. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements by: Erie County Cremation Service, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com