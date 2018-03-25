LAUTENSCHLAGER, Fred H.

LAUTENSCHLAGER - Fred H. Age 91, of New Port Richie, FL, passed away February 19, 2018. Born in Orchard Park, NY to Fred H. and Lena Fray Lautenschlager He served his country with honor during WWII. He was a life member of the International Union of Operating Engineers since 1951. He was a volunteer fireman in Clarence, NY, where he became a fire commissioner. He was a Freemason since 1954 and belonged to the Zion Lodge of Orchard Park. Predeceased by grandson Aaron Hamilton. He is survived by his loving wife Mary E. and his children Cynthia Wegrzyn (Peter), Fred H. Jr. (Jody), Lorie Lautenschlager; stepchildren Darlene O'Brien (Danny) and Kelly Jo Bauer (Ed); seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He will be sadly missed also by his many good friends.