KRALISZ, Robert J.

KRALISZ - Robert J. Of Buffalo, NY, March 18, 2018. Dearest father of Jeffery A. Kralisz; son of the late Victor F. and Anna E. (nee Wisniewski) Kralisz; brother of Victor F. Kralisz (Russell L. Windle). No prior visitation. Private services. Mr. Kralisz was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam Era. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com