KLEINSMITH, Sandra Joan (Gontarek)

KLEINSMITH - Sandra Joan

(nee Gontarek)

March 3, 2018; loving wife of the late David Kleinsmith, Sr.; beloved mother of Jim (Kim) and David Kleinsmith, Jr.; grandma to Heather Nicole and Marissa R. Kleinsmith; loving sister of Susan (Vincent C.) Tabone, Betty Ann (Larry) Poplin, Steven (Sue), Thomas, Rosalie, Robert (Koryn) and Richard Gontarek, Kathleen (the late Richard) Hoffman and the late Gloria Gallagher; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will receive friends Saturday, March 31, 2018 from 9-11 a.m. at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to one's charity of choice.