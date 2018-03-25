KINKEL, Robert S.

KINKEL - Robert S. March 18, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Catherine (Carre) Kinkel; dear father of Robert S. Kinkel, Jr.; step-father of Kim Roberts, Patricia Meyer and Dinah Longley; brother of the late Carl C. Kinkel, Roeder P. Kinkel, Sr.; grandfather of five grandchildren., four great-grandchildren. Also survived by six nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Friday, April 13th from 4-8 PM at DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY 14226. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 14th at 12 Noon at Parkside Lutheran Church, 2 Wallace Ave., Buffalo, NY 14214, please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined, contributions may be made to The Heart Fund in Mr. Kinkel's name. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com.