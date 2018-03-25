KETTERER, John J., Sr.

KETTERER - John J., Sr. March 22, 2018, devoted husband of Barbara M. (nee Rohlman) Ketterer; loving father of Michael J. (Susan L.) Ketterer and the late John J. Ketterer Jr.; father-in-law of Tina M. Ketterer; grandfather of Tyler and Shelby Ketterer, Leigha and Faith Johnson, Madison Sackett and Jacob and Joey Ketterer; brother of Gerald Ketterer, Maryann Ketterer, Janet (Peter) Grant and Carol (Paul) Koesler; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. If memorials desired, they may be made in John's memory to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share your condolences at www.mertzfh.com