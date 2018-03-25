KAY, Irene (Torbicki)

KAY - Irene (nee Torbicki)

March 23, 2018, beloved wife of the late Joseph Kay; dearest mother of Sandra M., late Dr. Deniston and the late Randall J. Kay; predeceased by many brothers and sisters; survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, March 28th at 10 AM in the Resurrection R.C. Church, Union Rd. at Como Park Blvd. (please assemble at church). Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.