Jamestown woman tests at twice the legal limit for DWI

Jamestown police arrested a 50-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated early Sunday morning after stopping her for making an improper right turn and having no tail lights.

Officers stopped Roberta S. Johnson's vehicle on Tiffany Street in the city at about 2:24 a.m. After showing signs of intoxication, she was taken to Jamestown City Jail without incident and a chemical breath test revealed her blood-alcohol content to be more than twice the legal limit.

Johnson, of Jamestown, was charged with aggravated DWI, making an improper right turn, having no taillamps and operating in violation of a conditional license.