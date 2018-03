HILL, Marjorie

HILL - Marjorie March 22, 2018. Loving mother of Robert, Philip, Sherri (Bob) Hill, and the late Carl Powless; also survived by grandchildren and nieces. Future services to be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Leave condolences and share memories at www.SmolarekCares.com