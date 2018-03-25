HECKT, John F., Jr.

HECKT - John F., Jr. March 6, 2018. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle passed away at home, peacefully at the age of 98. "Buddy" is survived by his daughter, Susan Zettl (Jeff); daughter-in-law, Sue Heckt; grandchildren, Gregory E., Jr., James, Andrew, Emily; great-grandchildren, Evie, Sam, his brother Joseph and sister Rose. Uncle Bud to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Ann (O'Donnell) and son, Gregory Edward; brothers, Edward, Thomas, James; sister, Mary "Tootsie". Mr. Heckt was an Army Veteran of World War II. Flowers declined in lieu of contributions to United Way or Catholic Charities. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass to honor both Bud and Ann Heckt at Christ the King Church in Snyder, NY at 9:30AM on May 26, 2018.