HEALY, Mary Ann

HEALY - Mary Ann Age 89, of Gahanna, OH, formerly from Bradford, PA, went home to be with the Lord on March 16, 2018. Born November 17, 1928 in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Allen S. and Mary H. Bartlett. On August 24, 1950, she married Robert J. Healy of Bradford, PA, who passed away December 30, 2010. Mary Ann was a 1946 graduate of Kenmore West High School. She was also a graduate of Buffalo General Hospital School of Nursing where she became a registered nurse in 1949. Surviving are two daughters, Candy (Stanley) Greenblott of Columbus, OH and Tracy (Joe) Messana of Gahanna, OH; three sons, R. Joseph (Marianne) Healy of Myrtle Beach, SC, Jeremiah J. (Margo) Healy of Boise Idaho, and Jeffrey B Healy of Pine, CO; thirteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Edith Bartlett of Buffalo, NY; sister-in-law, Janet Bartlett of Williamsville, NY; and three nieces, Paula Vecellio of Bradford, PA, Kim Bartlett of Cleveland, OH and Marcy Bartlett of Fredonia, NY. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Bartlett of Williamsville, NY. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements completed by Egan-Ryan Funeral Home, 403 East Broad Street. To offer condolences, visit www.egan-ryan.com