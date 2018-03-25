GOODWIN, Josephine V. (Wagner)

Of Lancaster, NY, March 22, 2018, beloved wife of the late Frank; loving mother of Susan (Tom) Monahan, Gary, Debbie (Roy Huffman) Goodwin, Paul (Cindy), and Robin (John) Hufford; mother-in-law of Mark Dmochowski; grandmother of Scott, Matthew, Sam, Frank, Ryan, and Jeremy; great-grandmother of Aidan; sister of Helen Cymerman; also predeceased by two brothers and three sisters. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster on Tuesday from 3-7 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church, Lancaster, NY on Wednesday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com