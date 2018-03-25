GARRETT, Rev. Donald F.

GARRETT - Rev. Donald F. Entered into rest at age 84 on March 22, 2018 after a long illness. A Presbyterian minister for more than thirty-five years, he graduated from McCormick Theological Seminary in 1962. Throughout his career he served churches in Buffalo, Kenmore, and Sodus, NY, and was the director of the Southwest Christian Ministry in Reading, PA. He launched the Christian Ecumenical Ministry program in the early 70s. He was active in Rotary, the Network of Religious Communities, and other community and clergy organizations. He served as chaplain for area nursing homes. Deeply compassionate and faithful, Don was dedicated to his ministry and brought comfort and guidance to his congregations. He performed hundreds of weddings, baptisms and funerals and spent countless hours counseling and providing solace to the sick and grieving. Known for his humor and enthusiasm, he loved the Buffalo Bills, golf and visiting historical sites across the United States. Married to Sharon for fifty-eight years, he was the father of Hilary (Tom Waterstraat), Mark, and Lynne Rogowski (Robert). He felt great pride in his children's careers and attainment of academic achievements. One of the greatest blessings of his life was his granddaughter Rachel Rogowski. He was predeceased by three siblings and survived by several nieces and nephews and many friends. Friends may call Monday, March 26, from 4-8 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, March 27th, at Faith United Presbyterian Church, 3150 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Faith United Presbyterian Church. The family would like to express appreciation to the staff at Heathwood Assisted Living and Harris Hill Nursing Facility and Journeys program. To leave a condolence, visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com