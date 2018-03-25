The Buffalo Left Behind: Bethlehem Steel

Photo: 1 / 62

Fifty years ago, manufacturing giant Bethlehem Steel bought Lackawanna Steel and produced millions of tons of steel a year, employed 22,000 workers and supported entire cities. “Help Wanted” posters papered the complex. The legacy: hollowed-out buildings, piles of brick and broken glass, and tall trees that grow in places that once would have withered a blade of grass. Take a tour in photos of the parts of the site that have been left to decay – and the parts that are well on their way to reuse.