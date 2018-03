State Federation A semifinal: Park 86, Amityville 61

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Shawn Lachapelle/Special to The News

Photo: 1 / 15

Park School, the state Catholic school champion, advanced to the state Class A Federation championship game with a dominant performance against the NYSPHSAA (public school) champion.