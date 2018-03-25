Exterior of M. Steffan's Sons Inc. on Main Street.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Exterior of M. Steffan's Sons Inc. on Main Street.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Linda Steffan takes down a Certificate of Appreciation and Recognition from the Shoe Service Institute of America for 100 years of service to the shoe service industry.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Linda Steffan shows of a Certificate of Appreciation and Recognition from the Shoe Service Institute of America for 100 years of service to the shoe service industry.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Linda Steffan is the seventh-generation wholesaler of M. Steffan's Sons.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Drawers hold different medal objects and zippers.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Leather dye sits on a shelf.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Linda Steffan rolls out some leather.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Linda Steffan rolls out some leather.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Linda Steffan is the seventh-generation wholesaler and retailer of leather and findings at M. Steffan's Sons Inc. on Main Street. Here she holds a photo taken in 1925 of a gathering of the National Leather & Shoe Finders Association which included her grandfather.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A closer look at a photo taken in 1925 of a gathering of the National Leather & Shoe Finders Association that includes Linda Steffan's grandfather.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Some shoes from the early 1900s on display at M. Steffan's Sons Inc.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Some leather laces for sale.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A bin of thread for sale.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Linda Steffan makes a leather key fob with a clicker at her shop on Main Street.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Linda Steffan makes a leather key fob.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Linda Steffan makes a leather key fob with a clicker at her shop on Main Street.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Some belt buckles at M. Steffan's Sons Inc.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Linda Steffan makes a leather key fob.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
An old electric cash register.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Many of the businesses that once relied on M. Steffan's and Sons, especially in the shoe industry, have closed, Linda Steffan said.
Share this article