Eugene R. Piotrowski, 86, home builder and developer

Aug. 30, 1931 – March 22, 2018

Eugene R. Piotrowski of West Seneca, a home builder and developer, died Wednesday in Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. He was 86.

Born in East Rochester, one of nine children, he worked as a caddie at golf courses in East Rochester when he was a boy. At age 15, he built an attraction, “Squely’s Bingo Stand,” and worked carnivals around the country with his brother, Chester. That same year, he started helping his father build houses and learned the trade.

He enlisted in the Air Force, served during the Korean War and was stationed in Guam.

He branched off from the family business in the 1950s and established Eugene R. Piotrowski Builder-Developer Inc. He built hundreds of homes and developed many subdivisions. His recent projects included the Camelot Square in West Seneca and the Village Green apartment complex in West Seneca. He named streets in his subdivisions after loved ones in his family.

Mr. Piotrowski built the Rose Bowl Lanes bowling center on Harlem Road in the early 1970s. He also was owner of Colonial Mini Storage in West Seneca, one of the area’s first self-storage facilities.

Known to his employees and customers as generous and kind-hearted, he was an anonymous donor to many charities and people in need.

Devoted to his family, he hosted annual trips to Disney World since it opened in 1971 and attended all of his grandchildren’s sports matches.

Mr. Piotrowski was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Church and enjoyed antique cars, chocolate, hunting for bargains and golf.

He met his wife, Rene Murawski, while building a home for her family in 1956. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last September.

Survivors also include two daughters, Sharon Jaszka and Diane Zarlock; two sisters, Dorothy Rosinski and Sophie Savage; and four grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church. 2158 Clinton St., West Seneca.