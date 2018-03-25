ENSER, Bernard G.

ENSER - Bernard G. Of Hamburg. March 21, 2018. Husband of the late Marie (nee Schmidt); father of Karen (Randolph) Steel and Brian (Sandra) Enser; grandfather of Brian and Leah Enser and Jessica (Jonathan) Lawrence; great-grandfather of Thomas, Lucas, and Evelyn. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, on Tuesday from 6-9 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at SS Peter and Paul Church on Wednesday at 10:30 AM where he served as an Usher. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com