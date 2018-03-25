DOHM, Rita A. (Rehm)

Of Wheatfield, NY, March 23, 2018, at age 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, beloved mother of Dale (Mary) Dohm, Darcy (Michael) Reinert and Dana Dohm; doting grandmother of Zachary (Krista) Dohm, Molly Dohm (Michael Allen}, Brendan Reinert, Anna Reinert and Ryan Lillis; former wife of late George Dohm; predeceased by brother Albert (Evelyn) Rehm; survived by cherished sister Mary (Glenwood) Maerten, sister-in-law Sylvia Murray and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at 11 AM at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1055 N. Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rita's memory to Niagara Hospice.