DEXHEIMER, Marjorie H. (Ihle)

DEXHEIMER - Marjorie H. (nee Ihle)

Age 93, formerly of the City of Tonawanda. Jesus, her Savior, welcomed her home on March 22, 2018, wife of the late Milton A. Dexheimer who died in 2011; mother of Carol S. (Rev. Kevin) Walrath and the late James B. Dexheimer who died in 2012; devoted grandmother of Paul (Sarah) and Joel (Alena) Walrath, Miriam (Jeffrie) Brooks and Mark (Bianca) Walrath; great-grandmother of Benjimin, Isaiah and Joseph. Marjorie was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. A Memorial Service will be conducted on Tuesday, March 27th, at 11 AM in Immanuel Lutheran Church, 107 Scott St. (corner of William St.) in Tonawanda. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tonawanda, NY.