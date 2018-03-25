Dead woman's apartment entered and ransacked

The LaSalle-area apartment of a recently deceased woman was broken into and ransacked, Niagara Falls police said Saturday. At least $2,000 worth of property was reported stolen.

A friend of the family went to check on the property Saturday afternoon at the request of the woman's only living relative, according to police reports, and discovered the break-in. He said that two television sets were missing from the home, along with a sterling silver necklace valued at $1,000.

The residence reportedly had been vacant since Feb. 15. The woman who had lived there complained in the past about apartment maintenance workers entering her property without permission, the family friend told police. An investigation is continuing.