COOPER, Jeanne M. (Travers)

COOPER - Jeanne M. (nee Travers)

March 22, 2018, beloved wife of the late Jon R. Cooper; dearest mother of Tammy Palumbo, Theresa (Mark) Merletti and Jon R. Cooper II; cherished grandmother of Dillon Cooper and Andreas Merletti; sister of John (Dolores) Travers and the late Melvin, Margaret "Dee Dee" Travers, Eva Stern and Jimmy Travers. Jeanne was a retired customer service representative with RespicAir, Niagara Falls, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 26, 2018 at 10 AM in St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island, NY. Interment in St. Stephen's Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the ALS Association or MDA Organization. Arrangements by M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, Niagara Falls, NY. For online condolences, visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com