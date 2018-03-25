CONNELL, Aline Helene (Pollick) (Legal)

CONNELL - Aline Helene (Pollick) (nee Legal)

Died Tuesday, March 20, 2018 in Winter Haven, Florida at age 85. Wife of the late George Pollick and James Connell. Loving mother of Glenn Pollick (Ann), of Helotes, TX, Denise Fie (Bobby) of Winter Haven, FL, Gordon Pollick of North Tonawanda, and the late Michael Pollick. Grandmother of Jocelyn, Garrett and Jillian Pollick, Brad Pollick, and Andrew Fie (Amanda). Great-grandmother of Mika and Makaya Moore. Sister of George Legal, Armand Saltel, Antoinette (Carriere), Simone (Schlichting), Isabel (Knight), Louise (Guilbault), Odette (Clark), Solange (Caouette), and Claudette (Yurick) and the late Joe Legal, sisters Rita (Larabie) and Georgette (Cormier). Friends received by the family on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at the Brunner Funeral Home, 156 Robinson Street, North Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday morning at 10:00 at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd. Interment will follow at Acacia Park Cemetery. Aline retired from the North Tonawanda Senior High School where she was a cafeteria monitor; she befriended hundreds of students over her many years of service and was affectionately nicknamed "Polly." In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made on her behalf to the Alzheimer's Association. For full obituary, please visit www.brunnerfuneralhome.com