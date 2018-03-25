COFFEY, Cathleen Bendure

COFFEY - Cathleen Bendure August 18, 1955 - January 28, 2018. Born in Columbus, OH, Cathleen passed away unexpectedly due to an illness, while participating at the World Equestrian Center in Wilmington, OH. Cathleen grew up near Buffalo, NY and attended East Aurora High School. She graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in advertising. Cathleen was employed at the Atlanta Journal Constitution starting in 1977 and in 1992 was promoted to Vice President of Advertising for Cox Newspapers, Inc., until retirement in 2010. She was also business owner of Fit to Print Farms. Cathleen was preceded in death by parents John (Jack) and Barbara Bendure, her grandparents, Edson and Blanch Mettler and Ralph and Nellie Bendure, as well as her uncle Ted Bendure. Cathleen is survived by her aunt, Charlotte Bendure and a number of cousins, Leslie (Phil) McKenzie, Geoffrey (Mindy) Bendure, Scott (Kate) Bendure, and Bryan Bendure. Many remember Cathleen, "Cathy" as an active and avid horsewoman. She was also a wonderful supporter of the sport. She gave many, many young and upcoming riders the opportunity to show her horses, as well as older riders and seasoned professionals. Cathy's co-workers describe her as friendly, caring, sincere, funny, and outspoken. Cathy was always there for people both professionally and personally. Cathy's work for Cox Newspapers was so instrumental in developing strong industry relationships and in building strong educational and networking bonds across the newspaper advertising sales organizations. She made a big impact, contributing at several levels to the paper's success. Cathy was called a true prodigy in the newspaper business. She started on the lowest rung of the advertising ladder at The Atlanta Journal Constitution as a sales assistant immediately after graduating from the University of Georgia. Her career accelerated at an unprecedented pace, not because she was political or with an overweening ambition for a higher position, but because she was a genius at building good relationships with advertisers and motivating a team to succeed. When a new Advertising Director was needed to oversee the hundreds of ad department employees, Cathy was chosen at age 32 for the job. She was by far the youngest person and the first woman to hold that job in the history of the AJC. Her smile and friendship will be missed. A Memorial Service will be held on April 16th, from 5-8:30 PM, at the Century House in Woodstock, GA. Memorial contributions may be made to an Equine Charity of your choice. A Scholarship has been established in Cathy's name for equestrian athletes and students, please go to CoffeyFoundation.org if you would like to find out more.