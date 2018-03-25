COATES, Thomas H.

COATES - Thomas H. March 22, 2018 of the Town of Tonawanda, NY, age 94. Beloved husband for 62 years, of the late Mae (Kendall) Coates. Loving father of Thomas "Skip" (Rose), Kendall (Michelle), Cindy (Robert) Adelsberger, Susan Smith, Judy (Ken) Folck and Tracy Butler. Survived by 14 grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren. Brother of Richard (Betty) and the late Jack Coates. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday 4-7 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Thursday at 10 am in Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church, 8445 Greiner Rd. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo. To share a condolence, visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com