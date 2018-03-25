Cherry Creek home collapses in fire

A Cherry Creek home collapsed after an early morning fire Sunday, but no one was injured.

Police and fire crews responded to a 911 call by a passer-by at 3:57 a.m. that the house at 775 Southside Ave. was on fire and had collapsed.

The Cherry Creek Fire Department and Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team arrived on the scene but the home was unoccupied at the time, and owners Jeff and Ivory Fishgold were accounted for, officials said.

The fire remains under investigation.