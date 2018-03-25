CAROLLO, Onofrio "Fred"

CAROLLO - Onofrio "Fred"

Of Orchard Park and Lauderdale by the Sea, entered into rest on March 22, 2018, beloved husband of 51 years to Jane (nee Pillard) Carollo; devoted father of Christopher (Beatrice) Carollo and Matthew (Catherine) Carollo; cherished grandfather of Mattalyn, Sydney, Ava, and Conner; loving son of the late Pat and Fay Carollo; dear brother of Pat (late Mary) Carollo and the late James (Marlene) Carollo and Daniel (Diane) Carollo. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Fred was a member of the IBEW Local No. 41 for over 56 years; he was also an avid golfer and a member of the Gowanda Country Club. Interment White Chapel Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Fred's memory to the Alzheimer's association of WNY or Hospice Buffalo. Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com