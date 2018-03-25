Carl J. Prieur, master furniture finisher at former Kittinger Furniture

July 21, 1937 – March 22, 2018

Carl J. Prieur, a plant manager and master furniture finisher who traveled the world to restore Kittinger Furniture pieces, died Thursday at Hospice Buffalo after a long illness. He was 80.

Mr. Prieur was born in Buffalo and graduated from Emerson High School. He was a longtime resident of the Town of Tonawanda.

He began his career in 1955 at Kittinger Furniture on Elmwood Avenue as a wood finishing apprentice and by 1970 he was foreman of the Finishing Department. He became a master finisher and plant manager in 1985 and worked for the Kittinger company until it closed in 1995.

During his career,Mr. Prieur traveled across the United States to refinish and restore Kittinger pieces. He was asked to supervise the repair and replacement of Kittinger pieces in the White House during the George H.W. Bush administration in 1989. He also traveled to Japan in 1990 as a Kittinger representative to teach students the fine art of furniture finishing and design.

After Kittinger closed, he became a master finisher for the Elmwood Company, which specialized in refinishing and restoring original Kittinger pieces. Up until his death he was supervising the restoration of a number of valuable original pieces owed by companies and private collectors from around the world.

Mr. Prieur is predeceased by his wife, Annette, and son, Dennis.

He is survived by two sisters, Naomi Morley and Claire Dale, and his brother, Arthur, as well as three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A Catholic Scripture Service will be held at 10:45 A.M. Thursday in St. Timothy's Church, 565 Park Drive, Tonawanda.