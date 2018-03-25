Canisius baseball gains doubleheader split with Stags

Fairfield 1-2, Canisius 0-3: The Golden Griffins (13-7, 2-1 MAAC) came back from a tough 11-inning loss to capture the nightcap in 30-degree weather at the Demske Complex Sunday. The Golden Griffins won two of three games in the weekend series against the defending Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament champion Stags (6-13, 1-2) .

The Fairfield run in the top of the 11th crossed on a walk, single and fielding error.

Left-hander J.P. Stevenson pitched 7.2 innings of shutout ball for the Griffs, allowing three hits. Tyler Smith went the next 3.1 and was charged with the loss on the unearned run, surrendering three hits and fanning six.

Canisius took a 3-0 lead early in the second game. A triple by Conner Morro and RBI singles by Ryan Stekl and Stephen Bennett produced two runs in the second. Liam Wilson, who had four hits in the doubleheader, doubled home a run in the third.Andrew Sipowicz pitched 6.2 innings for the win, Frank Will pitched the ninth for the ninth for the save.

Cornell 17-4 , Niagara 5-7: The Purple Eagles (5-11) scored three runs in the eighth inning to break a 4-4 tie then escaped a bases-full, one-out jamp in the bottom of the ninth to salvage the second game of the doubleheader in Ithaca. Julian Gallup, Peter Battaglia and Greg Cullen each drove in two runs for Niagara in the win. It was the first baseball competition between the schools since 1979.

George Mason 7-6, St. Bonaventure 6-0: The Patriots (10-13, 3-0 A-10) pushed across three runs in the bottom of the ninth against three Bona pitchers to win the opener. The Bonnies were shut out on three hits by Mason's Brian Marconi and Saul Aguilera in the nightcap of the Atlantic 10 doubleheader in Fairfax, Va.

Mike Magnanti had three hits and Casey Vincent and Sam Fuller had two hits each for Bona (4-13, 0-3 A-10) in the opener. jeff Palczewski (Orchard Park) had two hits on the day for the Bonnies.

Softball

Niagara 9, Marist 1; Kelsey Harrigan and Heather Haberman drove in three runs each for the Purple Eagles (6-17) in their final game of the Homewood Suites by Hilton RDU/RTP Challenge in Raleigh, N.C. Niagara scored seven runs in the second inning, including a two-run single by Kendall Watkins, a homer by Haberman and another homer by Jerri Ann Orfano, her fifth of the season. Marist is 10-18.

St. Bonaventure 8, Geo. Washington 7: After giving up 24 runs and 27 hits to the Colonials in a doubleheader the day before, the Bonnies (6-14, 1-2 A-10) held off GW to take the finale of the three-game Atlantic 10 series in Washington, D.C. Bona pitcher Rylee Hehir pitched the distance, surviving a five-run seventh when the GW scored all the runs on two homers. Olivia Golay homered in the top of the seventh, providing what proved to be the winning run for Bona. Grace Perechinsky and McKenna Holtz each had three hits for Bona. Hailey Blencowe and Gotay had two hits each.

Hockey

Defenseman Michael Anthony Guerrera of Buffalo State became the second skater in Bengals history to earn All-America honors when he was named to the third team NCAA Division III team by the American Hockey Coaches Association. The sophomore from Montreal led the SUNYAC and was sixth in nation among defensemen in scoring with 26 points on nine goals and 17 assists in 27 games. He was a first team All-SUNYAC selection.

Canisius forward Jeff Murray agreed to a contract with the Brampton (Ont.) Beast of the East Coast Hockey League. As a senior with the Griffs, Murray had four goals and 19 points playing on the top line. Previously forward Ryan Schmelzer and defenseman Jack Stander from the 2017-18 Canisius team signed pro contracts. Schmelzer of Williamsville signed with the Adirondack Thunder.

Track and field

UB athletes turned in strong performances on Saturday at the William & Mary Quad in Williamsburg, Va.

Caleb Covell finished second in the men's 3,000 meters in 8:21.35, a UB record.

Also: Mitchell Moore won the 400 hurdles in 53.41; Devon Patterson (58-4.75) and Ryan Cribbin (57-5.5) finished 1-2 in the shot put; Selina Von Jackowski won the 100 high hurdles in 14.02 and the long jump.