CAMPBELL, Thomas F.

CAMPBELL - Thomas F. Age 53, of Williamsville, March 23, 2018, husband of 23 years of Shirley J. (nee Nachreiner) Campbell; father of Thomas and Ryan Campbell; son of Thomas and Nancy Campbell; and brother of Sherri (Michael) Seaman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Thomas was employed as a Sergeant at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, March 28th, from 2-5:30 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda, where a service will be held at 5:30 Wednesday evening following the visitation. Everyone welcome. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo or to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.