BURKHARDT, Barbara A. (Lawton)

BURKHARDT - Barbara A. (nee Lawton)

March 22, 2018, of Clarence, wife of the late Donald F. Sr.; dear mother of Irving, Donald Jr. (Sherry) and Edward (Nichole); sister of Jerry Lawton; also survived by grandchildren, a great-grandson, nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 12-3 PM at the SHEPARD BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 10690 Main St., Clarence, where a service will follow at 3 PM. Barbara was an active member of the Community Fellowship Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church at 3144 Johnson Creek Rd., Middleport, NY 14105. Condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com