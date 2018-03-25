BRAUN, Marjorie Jane (Murphy)

Scottsdale AZ, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2018. Margie was born in Buffalo, NY on July 18, 1943 and is survived by beloved girls. Daughters: Michelle Jane Braun (Andrew Holmes) of Gaithersburg, MD and Marcella Braun Livingston (James) of Phoenix, AZ. Granddaughters: Marcella Leigh Braun Hendricks (Daniel) and Maxie Braun Livingston and great-granddaughter Avery Gail Braun Hendricks. Margie was a friend to everyone she met. A Celebration of Margie's Life will be held on March 31, 2018, 4:00 PM at Shadow Mountain Mortuary, 2350 E. Greenway Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022.