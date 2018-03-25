[BN] Blitz newsletter: You've got questions, we've got answers

How serious are the Bills about trading up for a quarterback? Which of the top quarterbacks best fits new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's system? Why does Brad Pitt eat food on screen in every role he plays?

Bills beat reporter Jay Skurski fielded those questions and 15 more in his latest mailbag column. Along with plenty of quarterback questions, several fans wonder how the Bills will go about replacing Preston Brown at middle linebacker. Skurski took a deeper look at the team's positional needs in this week's Inside the Bills.

Speaking of positional needs: The Bills lost one cornerback named Gaines on Friday in free agency and now they could be adding another.

Path to the Passer series: USC's Sam Darnold is a gunslinger who may go No. 1. | Is Josh Rosen a natural fit for the Bills? | Mason Rudolph presents plenty to like in a quarterback prospect ... with one notable exception. | Is Josh Allen worth a ransom? | Is Baker Mayfield the next Drew Brees?

Offseason tracker: Bookmark this page to stay up to date on the latest activity and key developments during the Bills offseason.

What is a catch? The NFL's competition committee feels confident it has simplified the rules of reception. Mark Gaughan detailed the committee's three requirements for a catch here.

Proposed changes: While the catch rule is at the competition committee's agenda, the Bills also want to put two minor rule changes to a vote.

Departures: Buffalo released defensive end Ryan Davis on Friday and free agent wide receiver Jordan Matthews reportedly visited the Green Bay Packers.

Daily Drive Podcast: New beginnings and Giants in the draft.

