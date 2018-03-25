BARILE, John J.

BARILE - John J. Of Orchard Park, entered into rest March 23, 2018; beloved husband of Shirley D. (nee Barker) Barile; devoted father of MaryJo (Brian) Coffey, Joseph (Melissa) Barile, and the late John J. Barile, Jr.; cherished grandfather of Conor, Courtney, Joseph, Dominic and Mia; loving son of the late James and Concetta Barile; dear brother of Michael (late Rose) Barile, Theresa (David) Coles, Louis (late Sandra) Barile and the late Stephen Barile. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday, from 3-6 PM. Funeral service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com